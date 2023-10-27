Tickets for The Interview are available now!

Princess Diana and Martin Bashir sat down for an exclusive BBC interview on 20th November 1995, what was broadcasted would change the course of British history forever. Jonathan Maitland's compelling new play, The Interview, goes behind the scenes to uncover the story of the woman who gave the interview, the man who orchestrated it, and the institution that aired it.

About The Interview

“Why should I stay silent? They’ve been trying to shut me up from day one. This way I'll finally be heard."

The interview was a global sensation, watched by millions and remembered in the years that followed. But now, questions about its legitimacy linger. Does the end justify the means? Has it lost all meaning with time? Can we truly trust our institutions? The Interview is a thought-provoking play that explores these tough questions and asks whether we can ever truly control our own story and legacy.

The creatives of The Interview

The Interview is the latest production from acclaimed writer and broadcaster Jonathan Maitland (Dead Sheep, An Audience with Jimmy Savile, The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson). Directed by Olivier award nominee Michael Fentiman (Amelie, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, Loot), this gripping play is brought to you by the award-winning theatre company Original Theatre.

