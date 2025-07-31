The Hunger Games: On Stage

The premiere of the first-ever theatre adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ internationally acclaimed novel and Lionsgate’s blockbuster film, The Hunger Games: On Stage arrives in London in 2025. Set to be performed at the brand-new Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre, this gripping production brings the dystopian world of Panem to life with thrilling stunts, powerful performances, and cutting-edge illusions.

Following the fearless heroine Katniss Everdeen, the story explores themes of courage, defiance, and the unbreakable human spirit. As Katniss becomes a symbol of rebellion, audiences will be immersed in her harrowing journey of survival and hope in a society ruled by oppression and spectacle. This theatrical event promises an epic, unforgettable experience that pushes the boundaries of live storytelling.

Behind The Curtain

Based on Suzanne Collins’ original Hunger Games trilogy, this stage adaptation marks the story’s first-ever live theatre interpretation. The novel’s global popularity and Lionsgate’s successful film franchise have made The Hunger Games a cultural phenomenon since its debut in 2008. The stage version is set to preserve the powerful narrative while adding new dimensions through live action and stagecraft.

Multi award-winning playwright Conor McPherson, known for Girl from the North Country and The Weir, has adapted the script. Director Matthew Dunster, celebrated for his work on 2:22 – A Ghost Story and Hangmen, guides the production with innovative staging that incorporates extraordinary stunts and illusions to immerse the audience fully in Panem’s dangerous world.

Worth The Applause

First-ever live theatre adaptation of The Hunger Games

Premiering at the state-of-the-art Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre in London

Directed by Matthew Dunster, known for his dynamic and inventive productions

Written by Conor McPherson, a multi award-winning playwright

Features thrilling live stunts and cutting-edge stage illusions

Brings a beloved story of rebellion and resilience vividly to life

Please Bear In Mind

Recommended age: 12+

This production contains loud noises and explosions, haze and smoke, flashing lights and strobe.

There are depictions of murder and manslaughter and references to themes of death, grief and guilt.

The Hunger Games Cast

Katniss Everdeen – Mia Carragher

– Mia Carragher Peeta – Euan Garrett

– Euan Garrett Haymitch – Joshua Lacey

– Joshua Lacey More cast to be announced soon

The Hunger Games Creatives