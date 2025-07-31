Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Hunger Games On Stage Tickets at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre, London

    The Hunger Games On Stage

    A gripping live adaptation of The Hunger Games — survival, sacrifice, and rebellion.

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended age: 12+
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    20 October 2025 - 15 February 2026
    Content
    This production contains loud noises and explosions, haze and smoke, flashing lights and strobe. There are depictions of murder and manslaughter and references to themes of death, grief and guilt.

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies