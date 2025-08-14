The Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre is a striking new venue in East London’s bustling Canary Wharf district, purpose-built for much-anticipated The Hunger Games stage adaptation. With a spacious seating capacity and cutting-edge facilities, the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre brings world-class entertainment to one of London’s most dynamic cultural hubs. Opened by the innovative Troubadour Theatres group, the venue follows the success of their other acclaimed London spaces, including the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, offering audiences an exciting mix of live entertainment. ### The History of the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre The Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre is one of the newest additions to London’s theatre scene, continuing the company’s mission to transform unique spaces into thriving cultural destinations. Following the success of the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and Troubadour White City Theatre, this venue was designed to serve Canary Wharf’s growing community and attract audiences from across the capital. ### Where is the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre? The Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre is located in the heart of Canary Wharf, E14, surrounded by shops, restaurants, and bars. The theatre is just moments from the riverside, with excellent transport links to central London. ### Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre Nearest Tube Station The closest Underground station is Canary Wharf (Jubilee line), just a 7-minute walk from the theatre. Heron Quays (DLR) is also nearby, offering additional travel options. ### Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre Nearest Train Station The nearest National Rail station is Limehouse, approximately a 15-minute walk or a short bus ride from the theatre. ### Buses to the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre Bus routes serving the Canary Wharf area include: D3, D7, D8, 277, and 135. ### Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre Seating Plan The Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre offers a modern, adaptable seating configuration. Seating capacity varies depending on the production, with excellent sightlines from every area. ### Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre Accessibility The venue offers step-free access throughout, with wheelchair spaces available in the main auditorium. Accessible toilets, assistance for visually impaired guests, and hearing enhancement systems are provided. The theatre also schedules accessible performances such as Audio-described, Captioned, BSL Interpreted, and Relaxed shows. ### Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre Safety Policy The theatre maintains robust safety and security procedures to protect audiences and staff. Bag checks are in place at entry points, and prohibited items such as alcohol, sprays, laser pointers, and sharp objects are not permitted. ### Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre Dress Code There is no formal dress code, and guests are welcome to wear smart casual or everyday attire. Many theatregoers choose to dress up for special occasions. Read our What to Wear Guide to find out more.