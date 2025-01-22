The Gift London Tickets

Dave Florez and Adam Meggido’s irreverent comedy is The Gift that keeps on giving! Making its world premiere at the Park Theatre, book your official tickets to this hilarious new play today.

About The Gift

When Colin receives an anonymous package, he is bemused and appalled by what he finds inside.

He should just ignore it… But who would send him such a thing – and why did they put it in a cake box?

The Gift is an irreverent comedy that unashamedly dives into the murky waters of past transgressions and modern-day vengeance, all-the-while fully prepared to get low down and dirty in the process. Because what should you do when someone tries to seriously upset your applecart? Should you take it in your stride? See the funny side? Or rest at nothing until the perpetrator is found and made to pay?

It’s Worth the Applause

‘A dizzying, dazzling display of meta-theatrical brilliance’ - The Stage on Peter Pan Goes Wrong directed by Adam Meggido.

Dave Florez’s Somewhere Beneath won the Scotsman Fringe First Award for Writing Innovation and Excellence.

The Gift Creatives