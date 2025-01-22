Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Gift Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    The Gift

    The world premiere of Dave Florez's irreverent new comedy

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    2hrs (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    22 January - 1 March 2025
    Access
    Captioned Performance: Fri 7 Feb 19.30 & Mon 17 Feb 19.30 , Audio Described Performance: Thu 13 Feb 19.30

    Next Available Performances of The Gift

    TODAY is 28th October 2024

    January 2025 February 2025 March 2025

    Tags:

    PlayComedy TicketsDrama TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies