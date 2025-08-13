The Gathered Leaves Tickets

The Pennington family have not been in the same room for 17 years, yet on the eve of William’s 75th birthday all three generations gather in the hope that the mistakes of the past can be resigned to history.

About The Gathered Leaves

An errant daughter, an autistic son, and a second son that could never just grasp the nettle; his children have always proved a disappointment to his lofty ambitions. With long-held resentments rising back to the surface, and new problems unexpectedly presenting themselves, any plans of family reconciliation may give way to further turmoil. But William knows he is running out of time to accept his family on their own terms – even if they cannot overlook his own shortcomings in return.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The production featured real-life family members portraying relatives on stage. Notably, Jane Asher and her daughter Katie Scarfe played mother and daughter, while Alexander Hanson and his son Tom Hanson appeared as father and son.

The play received positive reviews from major publications. The Telegraph praised it for its "freshness and verve," describing it as "hugely impressive," while the Guardian highlighted its "riveting" portrayal of family tensions during a period of social transition.

Set during Easter 1997, just before the UK general election that brought New Labour to power, the play explores the dynamics of the Pennington family as they reunite after 17 years. Themes include generational conflict, societal change, and personal reconciliation.

The Gathered Leaves Cast and Creatives

Main Creatives

Writer - Justin Woodward

Justin Woodward Director - Harry Michael

Harry Michael Casting Director - Gabrielle Dawes

Main Cast

