    The Gathered Leaves Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    The Gathered Leaves

    A moving, poignant and funny family drama that sees the weight of history.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 11+.
    Running time
    2 hours and 40 mins
    Performance dates
    Wed 13 Aug - Sat 20 Sep 2025
    Access
    Captioned Performance: 3 September 2025 at 19.30

    Next Available Performances of The Gathered Leaves

    TODAY is 14th April 2025

    August 2025 September 2025

