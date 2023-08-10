Tickets for The Garden of Words are available now!

Adapted from the work of legendary filmmaker Makoto Shinkai (your name., Suzume) the groundbreaking adaptation of The Garden of Words is returning to the UK stage, taking inspiration from an anime and novel by Shinkai!

About The Garden of Words

One rainy day in a Japanese garden, Takao and Yukari cross paths and find comfort in their mutual sense of isolation. She is a peculiar woman, he is a quirky teenager - they share their interests in classical poetry, shoemaking, and cooking. As they form a genuine connection, they learn that their newfound companionship may also bring complications.

Set in Tokyo, this poignant tale by Shinkai explores the blurred lines between platonic and romantic longing and the struggle of feeling disconnected in a bustling city consumed by technology. Through the lives of seven lost souls, the story depicts the difficulty of forging meaningful connections in a world that seemingly thrives on disconnection. The film captures the same bittersweet tone as Lost in Translation, creating a refreshingly honest portrayal of the human experience.

The G_arden of Words_ creatives

This new collaboration has emerged between the UK's Whole Hog Theatre and Tokyo's Nelke Planning, specialists in Anime stage productions such as Attack on Titan, Naruto, and SailorMoon. Whole Hog Theatre is renowned for creating the world's first-ever stage adaptation of a Hayao Miyazaki film, Princess Mononoke, with the permission of Studio Ghibli. These two innovative theatre companies have come together to create a truly unique Anglo-Japanese production. The Garden of Words is directed by Alexandra Rutter and produced by Shuang Teng.

