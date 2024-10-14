The Forsyte Saga Part 2: Fleur Tickets

‘Those who don’t understand their own history are doomed to repeat it.’ Don't miss your chance to see the world premiere of The Forsyte Saga Part 2: Fleur. Book your tickets today!

About The Forsyte Saga Part 2: Fleur

Years have passed since the family scandal and Soames and Irene are divorced with children of their own. Soames’ daughter Fleur, headstrong like her father, is determined to discover what caused the family rift. But when she falls in love herself she becomes inextricably linked to the events of the past, forcing the saga to its inevitable shocking conclusion...

The Forsyte Saga Part 2: Fleur Creatives

By - John Galsworthy Adapted by - Shaun McKenna and Lin Coghlan Directed by - Josh Roche