The Forsyte Saga Part 1: Irene Tickets

‘If you don’t get the person you truly love, your life is ruined and there’s no going back.’ Don't miss your chance to see the world premiere of The Forsyte Saga Part 1: Irene. Book your tickets now!

About The Forsyte Saga Part 1: Irene

Penniless Irene has married into the wealthy Forsyte family out of necessity. Her husband Soames adores her, but Irene does not love him. When she falls for the handsome architect Philip Bosinney, engaged to Soames’ cousin June, a scandal ensues, setting in motion a chain of events so terrible that it haunts the family forever…

About The Forsyte Saga Part 1: Irene creatives