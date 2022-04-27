The End of the Night tickets available now!

Do not miss your chance to see the debut of The End of the Night at the Park Theatre in London. This riveting new play is based on a true story. Book your tickets now whilst availability lasts.

World premiere of The End of the Night

In the last days of World War II, a secret meeting is held between a member of the World Jewish Congress and one of the most powerful Nazis in Germany, and Hitler knows nothing about it.

As the trusted physiotherapist of Heinrich Himmler, Dr Felix Kersten uses his personal relationship and unique position to arrange a meeting between one of the primary architects of the Holocaust and a Jewish member of the Swedish branch of the World Jewish Congress, Norbert Masur. This meeting could possibly change Himmler’s plans for the end of the war, turning his thoughts away from the Führer and towards a new plan which might save thousands of lives.

As the battle lines of the war begin to crumble and lives hang in the balance Dr Kersten and Masur struggle to find a way to convince HImmlet to go against Hitler’s strict orders that no Jewish people should survive the end of the regime and persuade him to organise the release of the few surviving concentration camp prisoners.

The End of the Night cast and creatives

The End of the Night comes is written by Ben Brown, writer of the WhatsOnStage Award Winner for Best New Play, Three Days In May. His other works include Four Letter Word, All Things Considered, A Splinter of Ice and the award-winning play Larkin with Women.

The show is directed by Alan Strachan who has previously directed several of Brown’s plays including Three Days in May and A Splinter of Ice. Strachan has also directed multiple shows for Open Air Theatre including Troilus and Cressida, The Merry Wives of Windsor, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The cast for the world premiere of The End of the Night has yet to be announced.

