Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The End of the Night Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    The End of the Night

    The world premiere play based on a true story from the end of World War II

    Important information

    Age restriction

    14+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    To be confirmed
    Performance dates
    27 April - 28 May 2022
    Content
    Please Note: The subject of this play is The Holocaust.
    Access
    Audio described performance Saturday 14 May 2022 at 3pm with touch tour at 2pm.

    Next Available Performances of The End of the Night

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    April 2022 May 2022

    Tags:

    PlayDramaLimited RunMatinee ShowMatinee ThursdaysMatinee Saturday

    We use cookies