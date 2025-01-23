The Double Act London Tickets

This dark comedy delves into the lives of two comedians whose careers have long faded, yet their pasts continue to haunt them as secrets are revealed. A gripping psychological drama, it explores the high cost of ambition, the true value of laughter, and the demons that refuse to be left behind. Follow the journey of two comedians whose dreams of success are overshadowed by the ghosts of their past. Don’t miss this unforgettable stand-up performance at the Arcola Theatre. Tickets are available now.

About The Double Act

Set in a decaying coastal town that mirrors the decline of his career, a fading comedian faces the crumbling remnants of his past. Years of comedy have unraveled around him, but he refuses to accept that his time in showbiz is over. His humour, frozen in time since his 1980s family-friendly double act with Clifford Biddle, remains unchanged, even as the world around him moves on.

On the final night of his tour, Billy arrives in the rundown seaside resort of Saltmouth, where he must confront his former partner, who stews in resentful obscurity. In the storm-battered confines of Cliff’s gloomy maisonette, long-buried truths from their shared history come to light, and the line between guilt, madness, and the supernatural begins to blur. What follows is a spiraling descent into a darkly farcical nightmare.

The Double Act Facts and Critical Acclaim

Writer Mark Jagasia is the acclaimed playwright behind the award-winning production Clarion.

is the acclaimed playwright behind the award-winning production Clarion. Clarion reviews ★★★★★ “A headline-grabbing comedy that’s one of the funniest in years.” – Stage Review, ★★★★★ “An insightful and side splitting evening of entertainment, this is a must see” – West End Wilma, ★★★★★ “Mark Jagasia’s script is outstanding … Engaging, stylish and irreverent” – Ginger Hibiscus

The Double Act Creatives

Writer – Mark Jagasia

Mark Jagasia Director – Oscar Pearce

Oscar Pearce Designer – Sarah Beaton

The Double Act Cast

Casting to be announced.