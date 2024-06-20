Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Constituent Tickets at the Old Vic Theatre, London

    The Constituent

    ‘I am not your punch bag! I am a Member of Parliament!’

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended age 14+
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    20 June - 10 August 2024
    Access
    British Sign Language (BSL) interpreted: Tuesday 23 July at 7:30pm , Captioned: Friday 26 July at 7:30pm , Audio Described: Wednesday 31 July at 7:30pm. Touch Tour at 5:30pm

    Next Available Performances of The Constituent

    TODAY is 26th April 2024

    June 2024 July 2024 August 2024

    Tags:

    PlayComedy TicketsHot TicketsStar Power TicketsLimited Run Tickets

    We use cookies