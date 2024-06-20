The Constituent London tickets

Playing for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to see the world premiere of Olivier Award winner Joe Penhall’s The Constituent. Starring Tony, BAFTA, and Emmy Award winner James Corden alongside BAFTA Award winner Anna Maxwell Martin, this volatile new play ticks all the right (election) boxes.

What is The Constituent about?

An MP with an instinct for compassion. An ex-serviceman with a life in free fall. And a parliamentary protection officer who’s having none of it.

A hard-working opposition backbencher is tested by a man in crisis in Joe Penhall’s thrilling new play. Deconstructing politics, panic alarms and the conflict between public service and personal safety, this cutting comedy has more twists than the parliament has U-turns!

Facts and critical acclaim

Playwright, Joe Penhall, is the recipient of Evening Standard Theatre Award, Critics' Circle Theatre Awards and two Olivier Awards

Actor and comedian, James Corden OBE, wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed, award-winning, Gavin and Stacey. Not only is he the recipient of a Tony award for the Broadway transfer of One Man, Two Guvnors, but he also hosted the ceremony itself.

Motherland and Line of Duty star, Anna Maxwell Martin, made her West End debut 23 years ago, and has been lighting up the stage ever since! Away from the theatre, she picked up two BAFTA Awards for her performances in Bleak House and Poppy Shakespeare.

The Constituent cast

James Corden

Anna Maxwell Martin

Zachary Hart

Further casting to be announced.

The constituent creatives

Director – Matthew Warchus

Set and Costume Design – Rob Howell

Lighting – Hugh Vanstone

Further creatives to be announced