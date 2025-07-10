Menu
    That Bastard, Puccini! Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    That Bastard, Puccini!

    It's the battle of the Bohème's...

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    1hr 40mins
    Performance dates
    10 July - 9 August 2025
    Access
    Captioned Performance: 23 Jul 2025 at 19:30.

