That Bastard, Puccini! London tickets

A hilarious, chaotic and captivating new play by James Inverne, That Bastard, Puccini! brings to life an explosive professional rivalry, a plagiarism scandal that rocked Europe, and a friendship tested to the limit. Playing at the Park Theatre for a strictly limited run, book your official tickets today.

About That Bastard, Puccini!

The Battle of the Bohemes. In 1893, Giacomo Puccini was on the brink of operatic fame - but then rival composer Ruggero Leoncavallo accuses him of stealing the story of La Bohème. With reputations and legacies at stake, the two race to bring their own versions to the stage.

Rich in drama, rivalry, and ambition, this is the untold story behind one of opera’s greatest masterpieces - and its forgotten twin. Two composers. One love story, and only one can triumph.

It’s worth the applause!

⭐⭐⭐⭐ "This show will pin you to your seat" - The Times on Hir (Park Theatre, 2024)

⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Stingingly relevant… confronting and very funny" - The Stage on Hir (Park Theatre, 2024)

⭐⭐⭐⭐"A life-enhancing comedy, expertly conducted" -WhatsOnStage on FANNY (The Watermill Theatre)

That Bastard, Puccini! creatives