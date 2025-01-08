Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Tarantula Tickets at the Arcola Theatre, London

    Tarantula

    Philip Ridley’s Tarantula explores the tangled web of the past and its dark complexities

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 15+
    Running time
    90 mins
    Performance dates
    8 January – 25 January 2025

    Next Available Performances of Tarantula

    TODAY is 9th December 2024

    January 2025

    Tags:

    PlayPremiere TicketsDrama TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies