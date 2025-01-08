Tarantula Tickets

Philip Ridley’s gripping new play, Tarantula, is coming to the Arcola Theatre for a limited run. Caught in a web of shocking twists, the play delves into the complexities of identity, memory, love, and the dark consequences of someone’s past. Don’t miss this haunting new production—book your tickets now.

About Tarantula

On a sunny spring day in East London, Toni experiences a life-changing moment—her first kiss on a street corner. It fills her with joy. But little does she know, someone is watching. Someone who has no interest in her happiness at all. And they’re about to alter Toni’s life… forever.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

★★★★ “A dazzling masterclass in storytelling…superb. ” – Arts Desk, ★★★★ “We are never quite sure what to believe…extraordinary. ” – Broadway World, ★★★★★ “Stunning…heart in the mouth stuff…a real revelation. ” – 2nd from Bottom, “A new play by Philip Ridley is always a cause for celebration.” – Neil Norman, Daily Mirror.

Philip Ridley has won numerous prestigious awards for his writing including The 1992 Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for Most Promising Playwright for The Fastest Clock in the Universe.

Cast

Georgie Henley

Creatives