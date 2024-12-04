Stick Man London Tickets

Following a critically acclaimed UK tour, this charming and award-winning children’s show returns to London’s West End! Playing for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to see this magical tale of family and friendship. Book tickets today!

What is Stick Man about?

What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and things start to heat up with he ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree in time for Christmas?

Packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves, this award-winning production, is the perfect festive treat.

Who are Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler?

Julia Donaldson is one of the UK's most beloved and respected children’s authors in modern history. Responsible for the much-loved phenomenon, The Gruffalo, as well as the equally iconic Room on the Broom, Stick Man and Zog, Donaldson has well and truly earned her place in people’s hearts (as well as their bookshelves!) Axel Scheffler is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed illustrator, best known for his colourful and creative creatures. A frequent collaborator of Donaldson, Scheffler has added colour and magic to The Gruffalo, The Stick Man and more.

Facts and critical acclaim

The delightful adaptation of Donaldson and Scheffler’s much-loved tale has been branded ‘Zesty and delightful. A clever compelling treat’ by The Independent, ‘A triumph’ by the Edinburgh Evening News and ‘Wonderfully exuberant’ by Time Out.

The Stick Man won the Roald Dahl Funny Prize in 2008 and was included in the Scottish Children’s Book Awards shortlist a year later.

The TV adaptation of the book was broadcast on Christmas, and was the fourth most watched programme of the day.

Stick Man creatives

Original Director – Sally Cookson

– Sally Cookson Composer – Benji Bower

– Benji Bower Director – Mark Kane

– Mark Kane Musical Director – Brian Hargreaves

– Brian Hargreaves Design – Katie Sykes

– Katie Sykes Lighting Designer – Elanor Higgins

Stick Man cast

Casting to be announced.