A “concept album on stage”, the experimental and expansive production transfers to Brixton House for a strictly limited run. Book your official tickets to Stars: An Afrofuturist Space Odyssey today!

About Stars: An Afrofuturist Space Odyssey

Meet Mrs: an older woman on a cosmic journey in search of her lost orgasm. Blending Afrofuturism, Black queer empowerment, and feminist storytelling, Stars is an unforgettable one-woman show, featuring a live DJ and stunning projected animations.

This critically acclaimed play explores desire, pleasure, and self-discovery through African mythology, folklore, and an unabashedly queer, intersex lens. A joyful and sensitive celebration of touch, intimacy, and reclaiming pleasure.

Don’t miss this bold, funny, and deeply moving theatrical experience!

Stars: An Afrofuturist Space Odyssey received 5-star reviews from The Stage, All That Dazzles and StageTalk Magazine

Mojisola Adebayo won the Best Play Alfred Fagon Award for Family Tree and an Offie Award for Stars: An Afrofuturist Space Odyssey

Stars: An Afrofuturist Space Odyssey creatives

Writer - Mojisola Adebayo

- Mojisola Adebayo Director - Gail Babb

- Gail Babb Animation Artist - Candice Purwin

- Candice Purwin Music Direction and DJ Mixes - Debo Adebayo

There are selected special late-night performances, where the space transforms into a vibrant club night with multiple DJs - accessible for all (18+).