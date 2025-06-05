Stars: An Afrofuturist Space Odyssey London tickets
A “concept album on stage”, the experimental and expansive production transfers to Brixton House for a strictly limited run. Book your official tickets to Stars: An Afrofuturist Space Odyssey today!
About Stars: An Afrofuturist Space Odyssey
Meet Mrs: an older woman on a cosmic journey in search of her lost orgasm. Blending Afrofuturism, Black queer empowerment, and feminist storytelling, Stars is an unforgettable one-woman show, featuring a live DJ and stunning projected animations.
This critically acclaimed play explores desire, pleasure, and self-discovery through African mythology, folklore, and an unabashedly queer, intersex lens. A joyful and sensitive celebration of touch, intimacy, and reclaiming pleasure.
Don’t miss this bold, funny, and deeply moving theatrical experience!
It’s worth the applause
- Stars: An Afrofuturist Space Odyssey received 5-star reviews from The Stage, All That Dazzles and StageTalk Magazine
- Mojisola Adebayo won the Best Play Alfred Fagon Award for Family Tree and an Offie Award for Stars: An Afrofuturist Space Odyssey
Stars: An Afrofuturist Space Odyssey creatives
- Writer - Mojisola Adebayo
- Director - Gail Babb
- Animation Artist - Candice Purwin
- Music Direction and DJ Mixes - Debo Adebayo
Please bear in mind
There are selected special late-night performances, where the space transforms into a vibrant club night with multiple DJs - accessible for all (18+).