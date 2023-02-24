Tickets for Sleepova are available now

About Sleepova

Rey, Elle, Shan and Funmi are four companions with a special alliance. Equipped with sweet treats, school secrets and questions only they know the answers to, their sleepovas are a symbolism of their unbreakable friendship, a sacred safe space where they can come together and truly be themselves in the golden days of their youth.

However, ageing is life and as each year adulthood creeps up on them - the hopes and aspirations of their youth seem further and further away. Suddenly, a bond that once seemed everlasting is now slipping through their fingers, but can it be saved? Sleepova is a celebration of black women, their limitless spirits and their boundless dreams.

The cast and creatives of Sleepova

Sleepova is written by Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini, Ibini is an award-winning bionic playwright and screenwriter of Nigerian heritage from London. As a playwright, Matilda has had residences with Sphinx Theatre, English Touring Theatre, Soho Theatre, BBC Writersroom, Graeae Theatre and the National Theatre Studio. Her debut play Muscovado was produced by BurntOut Theatre and won the Alfred Fagon Audience Award in 2015.

Casting for Sleepova is handled by Jatinder Chera, Chera took a position at the Royal National Theatre following his graduation from the Casting Certificate at the National Film and Television School.

