Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Offer Shirley Valentine Tickets at the Duke of Yorks Theatre, London

    Shirley Valentine

    The iconic Sheridan Smith stars as the loveable Liverpudlian lass in Shirley Valentine!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    17 February - 3 June 2023

    Next Available Performances of Shirley Valentine

    TODAY is 14th December 2022

    February 2023 March 2023 April 2023 May 2023 June 2023

    Shirley Valentine news

    Sheridan Smith to star as Shirley Valentine 9/12/2022, 2.10pm

    Tags:

    Play - Drama

    We use cookies