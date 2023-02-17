Shirley Valentine tickets are available now!

This one woman show is a celebration and affirmation of freedom for women everywhere. Willy Russell’s classic monologue Shirly Valentine pays homage to one heroine who reclaims her dreams and finally puts herself first. Led by the incredible multi-award-winning actress and singer Sheridan Smith, Shirley Valentine will be playing at the Duke of York’s Theatre for a limited 12 week run in early 2023! Book your tickets today!

About Shirley Valentine

Good old Shirley Valentine, a Liverpudlian lass who spends her days stuck in rumination as she tells all to the kitchen wall. Her past, her emotionally distant husband and her demanding kids have all led Shirley to feel stuck in time and far gone are the days of her youth, a period were she felt free and limitless. As she prepares ‘chips and egg’ she dares to dream, and longs for a way out.

When an invitation to the idyllic islands of Greece crops up from her best friend, Shirley leaves a note and packs her bags for a fortnight of adventure. In her paradise she rediscovers everything that has been missing from her life in England. Her holiday is so good, that she may just not return…

Sheridan Smith in Shirley Valentine

Shirley Valentine is led by versatile legendary actress and singer Sheridan Smith (and this isn’t the first time she has played a Liverpudlian). Sheridan Smith rose to prominence through her early work in Sitcoms, making her TV debut in 1999, where she played the eccentric character Matilda in ITV’s comedy series Dark Ages. Later, Smith went on to become a household name through shows such as Gavin and Stacey and The Royle Family. Smith has received universal acclaim for leading roles in television dramas such as Mrs Biggs, Cilla, The C Word, Black Work, and The Moorside. After showcasing a stunning vocal performance in Cilla, Smith went on to release her debut self-titled album, which was certified Gold by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) for selling over 100,000 copies in the United Kingdom, where it also reached top 10 in the album charts.

Smith made her stage debut as Red Riding Hood in Into The Woods. She received an Olivier Award Nomation for her performance in Little Shop of Horrors, and later won an Olivier Award and WhatsOnStage Award for her role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. Smith has been hailed as “The Greatest Theatre Star of her Generation” by The Evening Standard, and with over a decade of experience in the television, film and theatre industry, she has been awarded an OBE for her contributions to entertainment.

The creatives of Shirley Valentine

Shirley Valentine is written by English dramatist Willy Russel (Blood Brothers, Educating Rita)

The production will be directed by Matthew Dunster (2:22 – A Ghost Story) and will be produced by David Pugh, Pugh said: “Back in 1986 I was lucky enough to see the first ever production of Shirley Valentine in Liverpool. I have begged Willy to one day let me produce a revival.”

Don't miss out on the chance to witness Sheridan Smith take on this heart-felt one-woman show, and watch Valentine find the beauty in her own inner-strength.