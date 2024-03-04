Shakespeare’s Macbeth London Tickets

Witness the gripping tale of greed, murder, deception, and superstition as something wicked this way comes to Dock X. Starring Tony award winner, Ralph Fiennes and Olivier award winner, Indira Varma, tickets for this strictly limited run are expected to sell out quickly. Book yours today!

What is Shakespeare’s Macbeth about?

In a gruelling pursuit for power, a Noble Scottish general and his wife, Lady Macbeth, leave a trail of devastation behind. As paranoia and guilt consume every inch of their lives, their story descends into the realms of madness and death.

Receiving prophecies from three witches, Macbeth is thrilled to discover that he will soon become the king of Scotland. Determined to see these visions realised, the nobleman, with the encouragement of his ambitious wife, Lady Macbeth, set out to fulfil his destiny. As they clear their path to the throne, the original power(hungry) couple won’t let anything, or anyone, get in their way, but quickly discover that power may not bring the security it once promised.

The brand-new production of one of Shakespeare’s most iconic plays is staged in a custom-built theatre space, and stars Ralph Fiennes (The Menu, Schindler’s List) as the doomed king alongside Indira Varma (Game of Thrones, Present Laughter) as Lady Macbeth.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

In addition to his Tony and BAFTA awards, Ralph Fiennes has been nominated for two Oscars and six Golden Globes.

King James I was a patron of Shakespeare’s acting group. It is believed that the trio of witches were added to the production to please the king, who had a long fascination with witchcraft, and even published a book on the subject!

Supposedly, an actor will fall victim to a curse if they say the name of this play whilst in a theatre. To counteract the curse they have to leave the room, turn around three times, spit, say a bad word, and then knock to re-enter. (basic science really.)

Shakespeare’s Macbeth London Cast

Main cast

MacBeth – Ralph Fiennes

– Ralph Fiennes Lady MacBeth – Indira Varma

– Indira Varma Ross – Ben Allen

– Ben Allen Malcom – Ewan Black

– Ewan Black Angus – Levi Brown

Shakespeare’s Macbeth London Creatives