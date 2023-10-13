Visiting Dock X Welcome to Dock X, host to London’s _Rumble in the Jungle Rematch_ =================================================================== Dock X, a former industrial warehouse in the thriving neighbourhood of Canada Water in London, is the ultimate blank canvas and provides 3,000 square metres of modern convenience all packed in a London warehouse. The innovative new venue provides a flexible setting for sizable set construction, imaginative backdrops, and immersive events for up to 1,500 guests. About _Dock X_ -------------- Dock X is the newest addition to one of London's cultural districts that is ever-expanding and is located at Canada Water and borders the lake. It is a place for local communities to come together and for the city's creatives to realise their most ambitious ideas and put them to practice, the former retail bunker has been given an epic makeover and is now the ultimate event space. What does _Dock X_ do? ---------------------- Dock X combines the convenience and amenities of a contemporary venue with the adaptability of "black-box" industrial architecture. With a ceiling height of over 6 metres and an abundance of natural light, the steel-framed building is entirely open-plan, enabling a variety of spatial environments and transformations. Read more