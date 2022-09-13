Tickets for Rose starring Dame Maureen Lipman available now!

Martin Sherman’s Rose

This incredibly powerful one-woman show is a poignant reminder of how the tortuous events that moulded the 20th century remain all the more relevant today. As racial tensions, religious persecution and war in Europe dominate our 24-hour news cycle we can easily draw parallels to our past.

By mixing the extremely personal with the broadly political this acute portrait of one woman begins in a small Ukrainian village and takes her on a journey across the globe. Rose is a feisty Jewish woman who has certainly been shaped by her history. Making a journey across time and locations, from the horror of Nazi-ruled Europe to obtaining her American Dream, Rose’s life is remarkable.

Her life has taken her from Ukraine to the ghettos of Warsaw. It’s seen her board an aptly named ship, The Exodus and make a journey across the sea. She has walked the boardwalks of Atlantic City, the canyons of Arizona and the beaches of Miami.

Maureen Lipman embodies Rose and offers a delicate, intimate, moving and sometimes funny account of the 20th century. This timely and thought-provoking show serves as a cautionary tale and shines a light on how important unity in the face of adversity truly is, alongside the need to both see and empathise with the suffering of others.

Cast and Creatives of Rose

This one-woman show is brought to life by the sensational Dame Maureen Lipman. The Olivier award-wining actress’ theatre credits include See How They Run, Glorious, Lettice and Lovage, The Best Man and Up For It. She is a prolific television and film actress. The play was written by Martin Sherman and is directed by Scott Le Crass with set and costume design by L David Shields.

