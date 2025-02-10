Menu
    Richard ll Tickets at the Bridge Theatre, London

    Richard ll

    Starring Olivier award-winner, Jonathan Bailey

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    10 February - 10 May 2025
    Special notice

    Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18+

    Access
    Captioned Performance: 2 May 2025 at 19.30 , Audio Described Performance: 12 April 2025 at 14.30

    Next Available Performances of Richard ll

    February 2025 March 2025 April 2025 May 2025

