Richard II London tickets

From Bridgerton to the Bridge Theatre, Jonathan Bailey stars as Richard II in Nicholas Hytner’s bold reimagining of the Shakespeare classic. Reigning at the theatre for a strictly limited run, book your official tickets today.

About Richard II

Richard II is charismatic, eloquent and loved by his friends. And a disastrous King – dishonest, capricious and politically incompetent.

Echoing down the centuries is the perennial problem: how to deal with a ruler who has a rock solid right to rule but is set on wrecking the country he leads.

Shakespeare’s subtle, ambiguous and beautiful play finds feudal England on the cusp of modernity, as a divinely sanctioned monarch is confronted, in the figure of Henry Bolingbroke, by the hard-headed pragmatism of real authority.

All Hail Richard II!

Director, Nicholas Hytner, has been ruling the film, theatre and opera scene for the past four decades. He is the recipient of three Oliviers, five Evening Standard awards and three Tony awards.

Fellow Travelers’ star Jonathan Bailey beat thousands of actors to land the role of Fiyero in the film adaptation of Wicked. He has also won an Olivier Award for his role of Jamie in Company.

Richard II Cast

Richard II - Jonathan Bailey

Richard II Creatives