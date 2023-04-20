Retrograde tickets are available now!

Created by Ryan Calais Cameron, the writer of For Black Boys, the brand-new explosive play Retrograde takes a reflective and powerful look into the difficulties of identity, the power of resilience and the wisdom of integrity. Centred around a Black actor’s journey to stardom during the 1950s, Retrograde demonstrates the struggles he faces and the dark temptations that challenge his sense of self. Book tickets for Retrograde at the Kiln Theatre today, you don’t want to miss out!

About Retrograde

It is the Golden Age of Hollywood and more important, the height of censorship against minorities. 28-year-old Sidney Poitier is not yet the oscar winning, activist king that we know him to have been, in fact in this true story, he is simply a young man dreaming of his first major motion picture. Behind closed doors, a contract is offered that would make his dreams come true, but at what cost? Will Sidney stay true to his inner being or will he succumb to the Hollywood machine?

The creatives of Retrograde

Retrograde is written by Ryan Calais Cameron, his theatre credits include For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, which was the winner of the Black British Theatre Awards 2022, Human Nurture, Typical, Queens of Sheba and Rhapsody. Retrograde is directed by Kiln Associate Director Amit Sharma (The Boy with Two Hearts). Casting is yet to be announced.

Retrograde tickets are available now

This inspirational production analyses a pivotal moment in a career that paved the way for future generations, shifted perceptions and cemented the legacy of a Hollywood icon…all whilst raising the question - how much has society really evolved? Book tickets for Retrograde today at the Kiln Theatre to see it for yourself!