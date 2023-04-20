Menu
    Retrograde Tickets at the Kiln Theatre , London

    Retrograde

    In the Golden Age of Hollywood, Sidney Poitier is offered his dreams...but at what cost?

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    Approximately 100 minutes with no interval.
    Performance dates
    20 Apr - 27 May 2023
    Content
    This production contains explicit language and racial slurs as well as themes of Racism and McCarthyism.
    All performances of Retrograde will be audio described. Please note: you will need to pre-book a headset for the date of your performance if you desire one.

    There will be a post show talk for ticket holders of the performance on Tuesday 2 May, 7.30pm

    Access
    Audio Described Performances: All performances Touch Tour: Thu 18 May, 6pm Captioned Performances: Thu 11 May 7.30pm; Fri 12 May 7.30pm; Sat 13 May, 2.30pm & 7.30pm Relaxed Performance: Sat 20 May, 2.30pm.

    April 2023 May 2023

    PlayPremiereHot TicketsLimited RunMatinee WednesdaysMatinee SaturdayOff West End Theatre

