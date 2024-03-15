Red Pitch London Tickets

What happens when your football pitch, a place where you’ve laughed, fought, and forged friendships - the very existence of your closeknit community - is threatened by impending demolition? Can 3 lifelong friends continue to dream of stardom, or will their goals be torn down alongside their home? Red Pitch, celebrated by critics as a “remarkable, next-level coming-of-age story” by acclaimed writer Tyrell Williams, transfers to London’s newest West End theatre, @sohoplace, following 2 sold-out, award-winning runs at the Bush Theatre.

Kedar Williams-Stirling (Sex Education), Emeka Sesay (The Power) and Francis Lovehall (Small Axe) are directed by Daniel Bailey in the award-winning “energetic, artfully staged production” (Evening Standard) about brotherhood, ambition, girls, community, and what it really means to belong. Red Pitch is the unprecedented winner of all 5 Major Best Debut Play awards. Book your Red Pitch London tickets now!

About Red Pitch in London

‘The way they’re changing endz is nuts.’

Red Pitch. South London. Three lifelong friends Omz, Bilal and Joey are playing football. Like they always have. Living out dreams of football stardom. Beyond their football pitch, local shops are closing, old flats are being demolished as new flats shoot up, some residents struggle to stay while others rush to leave. When a small football pitch has been a home from home, a place you’ve laughed, fought and forged friendships, what happens when it’s under threat?

The fast-paced and sharp-edged play by Tyrell Williams tells a powerful story of gentrification versus regeneration and the impact of this relentless change on London’s communities.

Red Pitch Reviews & Critical Acclaim

“Remarkable. A next-level coming-of-age story.” The Stage.

“A masterclass in comedy and authenticity” North West End.

WON Best New Play, Off West End Awards.

WON Most Promising Playwright, Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

WON Best Writer, The Stage Debut Awards.

WON Most Promising Playwright, Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards.

WON George Devine Award.

NOMINATED for a further seven Off West End Awards, including Best Production, Best Performance Ensemble and Best Director.

Red Pitch London Cast & Creatives

Main Cast

Kedar Williams-Stirling

Emeka Sesay

Francis Lovehall

Main Creatives