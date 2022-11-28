Press tickets at Park Theatre are available to book now!

Press proposes that there is an imbalance between the powers of the UK press and the press abroad, through the eyes of one man’s struggle between good and evil. Book your tickets today so that you don’t miss this limited run!

Press

Bertie is a man who does not seek validation. Frankly, he’s done some appalling things in his time. His attempts to fix this behavior have been equally terrible. However, despite his flaws and reputation, Bertie has a story, one that he is desperate to tell.

As an ex-journalist with a tainted past, Bertie finds his life beginning to catch up with him. Countless wrongdoings, with so few consequences, have led him to one question - would spilling the truth be even more fatal than lying?

Press is a one-man show of tension, pains, and gains, written and performed by Sam Hoare.

