    PLAYER KINGS - Henry IV Part I and II Tickets at the Noel Coward Theatre, London

    PLAYER KINGS - Henry IV Part I and II

    Starring Ian McKellen, Player Kings brings together Shakespeare's two great history plays

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    Approximately 4 hours
    Performance dates
    1 April - 22 June 2024
    Access
    Audio Described performance: Saturday 15 June at 2.30pm, Captioned performance: Saturday 1 June at 2.30pm

    Next Available Performances of PLAYER KINGS - Henry IV Part I and II

    TODAY is 22nd November 2023

    April 2024 May 2024 June 2024

