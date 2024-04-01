Player Kings - Henry IV - Parts I and II London Tickets

A divided country, leadership crumbling, corruption in the air. Welcome to England.

Hal wasn't born to be king. Only now, it seems, he will be. His father longs for him to leave behind his friends in the taverns of Eastcheap, most notably the infamous John Falstaff. War is on the horizon. But will Hal ever come good?

Bringing together Shakespeare's two great history plays (Henry IV, parts 1 and 2) into the theatrical event of the season, Player Kings will reign over London's West End for twelve weeks only - playing at the Noël Coward Theatre from April 2024. Player Kings - Henry IV - Parts I and II tickets are sure to be in high demand, so book yours as soon as possible.

A History of Shakespeare’s Henry IV - Parts I and II

Believed to have been written no later than 1597, Shakespeare’s historical dramas Henry IV, Part 1 and Henry IV, Part 2 form a tetralogy alongside Richard II and Henry V. Together, they vividly portray the tumultuous Wars of the Roses and the ascension of the Tudor dynasty in England. From their first performances, the Henry IV plays have been an extremely popular work amongst critics and audiences.

The Henry IV plays draw inspiration from historical events and the political unrest of 15th-century England, particularly the reigns of King Henry IV and his son, Henry V. These plays delve into the various challenges faced by the monarchy during this time, such as rebellions, issues of succession, and the delicate balance between personal desires and the duties of kingship.

One of the central themes in these plays is Shakespeare's portrayal of Prince Hal's transformation from a wayward youth to a noble king. Additionally, Falstaff (Ian McKellen), is a larger-than-life, iconic comical figure.

Henry IV - Parts I and II Facts

The Henry IV plays are some of Shakespeare’s most popular and intriguing works.

The plays are usually seen separately, so don’t miss out on the experience of seeing them combined.

The story is so popular that it has been adapted numerous times throughout history, the most recent adaptation being a 2019 Netflix film The King, starring Timothée Chalamet , Robert Pattinson and Joel Edgerton .

, and . Did you know - the famous Sherlock Holmes catchphrase "The game is afoot" is taken from Act I, Scene 3, line 615.

Please Bear In Mind

Everyone, regardless of age, must have their own ticket for Henry IV - Parts I and II in London. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable break but we cannot guarantee admittance into the performance. You may not bring food or drink purchased.

Player Kings - Henry IV - Parts I and II London Cast

Main Cast

Falstaff - Ian McKellen

Player Kings - Henry IV - Parts I and II London Creatives