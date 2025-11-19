Petty Men

The real drama happens backstage in this thrilling reimagining of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar… Playing a strictly limited run at the Arcola Theatre, book your official tickets to Petty Men today.

About Petty Men

Petty. Adjective: Something small, trivial - of little importance.

Petty Men is a bold, contemporary reimagining of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar — a gripping new play set entirely in a theatre dressing room. As two understudies battle to outshine the main cast, ambition spirals into obsession and the line between performance and reality begins to blur.

How far would you go to make your mark?

It’s worth the applause

Petty Men is dedicated to Buzz Goodbody , the first female director at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Júlia Levai was the Director in Residence at the National Theatre in Belgrade, amd is a script reader for the NT Studio, Women's Prize for Playwriting, Bruntwood Prize and for the Papatango Prize.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 12+ and features discussions and depictions of violence including murder and suicide involving blood, and self-harm.

Petty Men cast

Understudy Cassius - Adam Goodbody

- Adam Goodbody Understudy Brutus - John Chisham

Petty Men creatives