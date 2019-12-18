Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Peter Pan Goes Wrong Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    Peter Pan Goes Wrong

    Peter Pan Goes Wrong returns to London's West End for a limited time only, book now.

    324 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 8+
    Running time
    2 hours (including interval)
    Performance dates
    23 November 2023 - 14 January 2024

    Peter Pan Goes Wrong Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (324 customer reviews)

    Mr AR Clouter

    18 December 19

    One of the most highly enjoyable and hilarious performances we've seen this year! And it's fitting that Peter Pan Goes Wrong is the last show we see in 2019!!

    David

    16 December 19

    A but childish compared to the play that went wrong

    Next Available Performances of Peter Pan Goes Wrong

    TODAY is 27th March 2023

    November 2023 December 2023 January 2024

    Peter Pan Goes Wrong news

    Casting announced for Peter Pan Goes Wrong 22/8/2019, 3pm
    REVIEW: Peter Pan Goes Wrong in 250 words 11/11/2016, 1.35pm
    REVIEW: Peter Pan Goes Wrong 'an awfully big adventure' 7/11/2016, 1.35pm
    REVIEW: Peter Pan Goes Wrong 7/11/2016, 1.26pm

    Tags:

    Play - ComedyChildrenCheap Theatre TicketsTop ShowsBest Of BritishMatinee SaturdayMatinee SundaysMischief Theatre

    We use cookies