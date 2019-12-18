Peter Pan Goes Wrong London theatre tickets now available!

Mischief Theatre will be causing pan-demonium this Christmas! Following their multi-award-winning success with The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, the theatre company who seem to get everything right by making sure everything goes wrong, are returning to the West End with their side-splitting take on a timeless classic. Peter Pan Goes Wrong tickets are available now for the limited holiday run at London's Lyric Theatre. Don’t leave it too late, the croc is ticking!

What is Peter Pan Goes Wrong about?

The well-meaning members of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are back on stage to bring you the most accident-prone retelling of everyone's favourite boy who never grew up. Watch them fight with technical glitches and actor's attitudes as they attempt to bring J.M Barrie's beloved story to life on the stage. We all know the show must go on, but will our troupe avoid the trip hazards and make their way to Neverland unscathed? Probably not.

What is Mischief Theatre Company?

Created over a decade ago by a group of LAMDA students, Mischief Theatre Company entered the theatre world with a bang (and crash, and wallop) Their multi-award-winning shows, The Play That Goes Wrong and A Comedy About A Bank Robbery played the West End simultaneously, with the Olivier award-winning former currently on a UK tour. Not content to limit their mischief-making to London, their hilarious productions have been staged in cities around the world and have met with international applause.

In addition to their stage work, the Mischief Theatre Company have also had two BBC One specials- an adaption of Peter Pan Goes Wrong and a broadcast of A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong that drew more than 4.5 million viewers.* The Goes Wrong Show*, an adaptation of* The Play That Goes Wrong*, has seen huge success on BBC One with two seasons under the theatre company's belt.

Tickets for Peter Pan Goes Wrong at London’s Lyric Theatre now available!

Dry turkey, burnt potatoes, forgetting the cranberry sauce, things usually go wrong over the Christmas period, but with Mischief Theatre it’s guaranteed! Book your tickets for Peter Pan Goes Wrong now.