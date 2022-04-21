Tickets for Persuasion at Alexandra Palace

Jane Austen’s classic 19th-century romance has been reimagined for the current age with a 21st-century soundtrack. After a limited run at Kingston’s Rose Theatre Persuasion transfers to London's Alexandra Palace. Book your Persuasion tickets now to secure a seat to this reimagined classic romantic comedy as you’ve never seen it before.

Jeff James and James Yeatman’s Persuasion

One of Jane Austen’s classic romantic comedies, Persuasion has been adapted for the stage and for the new age!

Set to a modern soundtrack featuring hits from Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa and Cardi B. this adaptation keeps all the intriguing scandal and wit of the original but moves the story from candlelit ballrooms teeming with frothy skirts to dance floors pulsing with neon lights and covered in foam.

Anne had never quite forgotten her first love. When Frederik Wentworth had proposed eight years earlier he was a relatively unremarkable man with few prospects and only ambition and love to offer her. Convinced by her family to turn down his proposal and await better prospects, Anne never really managed to put him out of her mind.

When Wentworth comes back to town how things have changed! He’s now a celebrated naval Captain– rich, successful, handsome and single. In short, he’s quite the catch. When Anne and Frederick are brought together by chance she comes face to face with her past and has to make her peace with her choices.

Will Wentworth find it in his heart to forgive her, and will Anne finally learn to follow hers?

Cast and Creatives of Persuasion

The novel Persuasion originally penned by Jane Austen has been newly adapted for the stage by Jeff James with James Yeatman. Writer Jeff James also directs the show.

The show’s designer is Alex Lowde with lighting designer Lucy Carter and music and sound designers Ben and Max Ringham. Movement is provided by Morgann Runacre-Temple, James Yeatman is the dramaturg and Layla Madanat is the assistant director.

Sasha Frost and Fred Fergus star as Anne Elliot and Captain Wentworth. Sasha Frost’s recent stage credits include Folk,* Red Dust Road*, Cherry Orchard, All My Sons and The Lightning Child. She has been seen on television in hit show His Dark Materials. Fred Fergus’s recent stage credits include Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, Lava, and Julius Caesar. He also appeared in the blockbuster film Wonder Woman.

They are joined by Matilda Bailes as Elizabeth/Louisa, Grace Cookey-Gam as Lady Russell/Mrs Croft, Helen Cripps as Mary, Adam Deary as Edmund Hayter/ Captain Benwick/Mr Elliot, Emilio Doorgasingh as Sir Walter/Admiral Croft, Caroline Moroney as Mrs Clay/Henrietta and Dorian Simpson as Charles.

Persuasion tickets for London’s Alexandra Palace on sale now!

This modern retelling of a classic tale comes to the stage of the Alexandra Palace following a limited run at the Rose Theatre. You will not want to miss your chance to see this classic romance for the modern age in it’s limited West End transfer. Book your tickets for Persuasion while they are still available!