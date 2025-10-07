Penned Up London Tickets

Penned Up is an electrifying and thought-provoking theatre experience that fuses the brutal energy of prison with the transformative power of storytelling. Written by award-winning playwright Danusia Iwaszko, this emotionally charged production plays at the Arcola Theatre for 5-nights only. Book your official tickets today.

About Penned Up

Penned Up unfurls a compelling narrative set within the confined yet creatively fertile environment of a prison. The story follows incarcerated individuals discovering the healing and liberating force of voice through writing, guided by the expertise of playwright Danusia Iwaszko. As characters explore their pasts, ambitions, regrets, and hopes, the performance deftly weaves together personal redemption with social insight, captivating the audience from the first scene to the last.

Facts and critical acclaim

Danusia Iwaszko is not only an award-winning playwright but also a dedicated educator who has been teaching playwriting in prisons for more than 15 years.

The creative brilliance of Danusia Iwaszko has been recognized with the prestigious XYZ Playwriting Award. Their bold, authentic voice and commitment to amplifying marginalized perspectives have earned widespread critical acclaim.

Penned Up cast

Dorota Tokarska - Rebecca Peyton

- Rebecca Peyton Mike Hudd - Chris Clarkson

- Chris Clarkson Franky Smith - Heyden McCabe

- Heyden McCabe Ed Burke - Liam Watson

- Liam Watson Jermaine Anderson - Ntabiso Bhebhe

- Ntabiso Bhebhe Mo Bashir - Shelley McDonald

- Shelley McDonald Finlay McDonald - Geir Madland

- Geir Madland Ben Gardner - Ashton Owen

Penned Up creatives