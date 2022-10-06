Menu
    Peaky Blinders: The Rise

    Peaky Blinders: The Rise comes to the Camden Garrison for a night of immersive action!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 14+.
    Running time
    Approximately 2 hours.
    Performance dates
    Booking until 12 February 2023
    Content
    This production includes use of prop weapons; use of herbal cigarettes; loud sound effects including gun shots; water-based smoke and vapour effects; use of strobe and flashing lights, which may not be suitable for photosensitive epilepsy; scenes of tobacco use; scenes of violence and threating behaviour; scenes of an intimate nature; scenes referencing drug and alcohol abuse; scenes depicting post-traumatic stress disorder and referencing suicide; scenes of a sexually violent nature. All fur used in the costuming of the production is entirely from recycled sources.

    Valid on all performances.

