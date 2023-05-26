Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Patriots Tickets at the Noel Coward Theatre, London

    Patriots

    The political drama Patriots comes to the Noel Coward Theatre, exploring Berezovsky's life

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 14+. Under 3s will not be admitted. Under 16s must be accompanied by and sat with an adult aged 18+.
    Running time
    2 hours 40 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    26 May - 19 August 2023
    Content
    This production includes reference to suicide, antisemitic language, the smoking of real cigarettes and strobe lights.
    Special notice

    Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable break in the performance.

    Next Available Performances of Patriots

    TODAY is 16th November 2022

    May 2023 June 2023 July 2023 August 2023

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies