Our Cosmic Dust London tickets

Making its English-language debut at the Park Theatre, this multi award-winning production blends intricate puppetry, hand-drawn illustrations, and inventive video design to craft a visually stunning piece of theatre. Book your official tickets to Our Cosmic Dust today!

About Our Cosmic Dust

Our Cosmic Dust is a heartfelt and imaginative tale that explores how we find guidance in others and solace in the cosmos – all seen through the wide-eyed perspective of a child.

Meet Shotaro, a curious school boy who sets out on an adventure to find his late father among the stars. Behind him follows his mother, sick with worry and determined to bring him home. Along their journeys, they encounter a kaleidoscope of characters each with their own stories of love, loss, and the absurdities of life. Amid the poignancy, moments of humour and wonder remind us that even in grief, there’s room for laughter and joy.

Winner of Outstanding Theatrical Production, Outstanding Director and Best Actress

‘Dramatic storytelling with a human touch’ - News Picks

‘Quite extraordinary… definitely one to keep an eye on for the future.’ - The Yomiuri Shimbun

‘Fun. Beautiful. Heartwarming.’ - Entameseiri

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 12+ and contains strong language, themes of death and grief. There will be use of haze, video and animation, including bright lights and flickering images.

Our Cosmic Dust creatives

Writer, Director and Set-designer - Michinari Ozawa

Adaptor and Translator - Susan Momoko Hingley

Associate Director and Dramaturg - Alexandra Rutter

Video Designer - Eika Shimbo

Sound Designer - Tomohiro Kaburagi (Orenote)

Composer - Orenograffiti

Our Cosmic Dust cast

