At the height of Vernon Vanriel’s boxing fame, the crowds would cheer “Vernon Vanriel, Vernon Vanriel. We’ll support you evermore!” at the lowest of his injustice, he was ill, penniless and forced to live in an abandoned roadside grocery shack in western Jamaica, after being denied entry to the country that he’d lived in for over 43 years. On The Ropes is the story of Vernon Vanriel in the biggest fight of his life - the fight over prejudice.

The story of On The Ropes

On The Ropes is a fusion of boxing and rhythmic reggae and blues. This inspiring musical drama follows the moving story of Vernon Vanriel who came to Britain at just 6 years old with his family as part of the Windrush Generation. He later went on to rise as one of the most famous and prominent Black British boxers during the 70s and 80s.

In 2005, what began as a visit to Jamaica would lead to Vernon being stranded and refused entry to the UK for the next 15 years, after living in North London for over 40 years. Vernon found himself in a bare-knuckle fight not only for his right to citizenship but for his life.

On The Ropes combines wit, poetry, live music and the duck and weaves of the boxing ring in this celebration of one of the strongest fighters of all time, Vernon, aka The Entertainer. Discover the astonishing journey of Vernon Vanriel today, and see how courage and fight triumph over prejudice and injustice. Never give up the fight.

The cast and creatives of On The Ropes

The title role of Vernon will be played by Mensah Bediako, his theatre credits include Hoke Coleburn in Driving Miss Daisy, Antonio in Much Ado About Nothing, Alec in Invisible Me and many more! He will be joined by Ashley D Gayle (Henry VI: Rebellion, Edward IV in Henry VI: Wars Of The Roses) as Chorus and Amber James (Wendy & Peter Pan, Snowflake) as Chorus.

On The Ropes is written by Vernon Vanriel and Dougie Blaxland and is directed by Anastasia Osei-Kuffour, with set & costume design by Zahra Mansouri, lighting design by Holly Ellis and sound design by Gareth Fry, production management by Peter Rickards, casting direction by Harry Blumenau and choreography by Gaby Nimo.

On The Ropes tickets are available to book now

The life of Vernan Vanriel has not been easy. Join along his personal journey, from the roaring crowds of the boxing rings to the vacant walls of his Jamaican shack. See the most important fight of his life, the one against discrimination and hatred.