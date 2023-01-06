Menu
    On the Ropes Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    On The Ropes at Park Theatre - Vernan Vanriel's fight for justice in the face of prejudice.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    2 hours 20 minutes (including one interval)
    Performance dates
    6 January – 4 February 2023
    Access
    There will be a Captioned Performance Friday 20 January at 19.30 and an Audio Described Performance Friday 27 January at 19.30, with Touch Tour at 18.30.

