Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Oedipus Tickets at the Wyndham's Theatre, London

    Oedipus

    Behind every great man is a great women...

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended age 16+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    From 4 October 2024
    Access
    Signed performance: 2 November at 2.30pm , Captioned Performance:15 November at 7.30pm , Audio Described performance: 12 December at 7.30pm

    Next Available Performances of Oedipus

    TODAY is 19th March 2024

    October 2024 November 2024 December 2024 January 2025

    Oedipus news

    Helen Mirren and Mark Strong to star in Sonia Friedman production of Oedipus 25/11/2019, 2.15pm

    Tags:

    Play - DramaClassics TicketsHot TicketsDrama TicketsStar Power TicketsLimited Run TicketsSonia Friedman Productions Tickets

    We use cookies