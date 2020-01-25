Menu
    Noises Off Tickets at the Phoenix Theatre, London

    Noises Off

    Felicity Kendal stars in the West End transfer of Noises Off at the Phoenix Theatre!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    19 January - 11 March 2023
    Special notice

    The appearance of any particular artist cannot be guaranteed.

    Noises Off Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (194 customer reviews)

    Yasmin Abidi

    25 January 20

    My favourite farce! Thanks for the laughs.

    Mrs Cook

    6 January 20

    An excellent production and very well cast. Hilarious! Really enjoyed it.

    Noises Off news

    Noises Off is coming to the West End for a limited run 25/10/2022, 10am
    Q&A with Sarah Hadland from Noises Off at London's Garrick Theatre 17/10/2019, 1.40pm
    Revival of Michael Frayn’s Noises Off receives West End transfer 24/7/2019, 11am

