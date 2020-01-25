Noises Off tickets now available!

Michael Frayn’s multi-award-winning backstage comedy Noises Off is transferring to London’s West End. The acclaimed 40th-anniversary production opened at the Theatre Royal Bath and following a tour will come to the Phoenix Theatre for a strictly limited 8-week run. The hilarious play within a play is consistently lauded as one of the funniest plays of all time. This tribute to the unpredictability of the theatre will have you feeling like you’re a part of the cast. Don’t miss your cue, grab tickets for the Noises Off West End transfer to the Phoenix!

Noises Off transfers to Phoenix Theatre

Careening along at breakneck speeds, Noises Off shows the on and offstage antics of a touring theatre company. We watch as they stumble their way through mounting their fictional farce, Nothing On, from the chaotic final rehearsals before their opening night in Weston-Super-Mare, to a completely calamitous matinee in Ashton-Under-Lyme (which we see entirely, and uproariously silently, from backstage). We even get to share their final, brilliantly catastrophic performance in Stockton-on-Tees.

This classic British comedy takes us behind the scenes and backstage with a company of actors as they struggle to prepare for and then finish a run of their newest show. We get to watch from different angles and iterations as our actors’ relationships turn sour behind the scenes and just how much that seeps out into the show taking place on the stage. Noises Off is known for its technical complexity and split-second timing. An immediate hit when it premiered, Noises Off quickly transferred to the West End’s Savoy Theatre where it would go on to run for five years.

The show had multiple Tony award-nominated runs on Broadway and numerous London revivals including productions at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End, The National Theatre, and London’s Old Vic. With its unique peek behind the curtain at life in the world theatre the show became a favourite of professional and amateur companies around the world. It would go on to be made into a 1992 film with a star-studded cast including Carol Burnett, Michael Caine, Christopher Reeve, John Ritter, and Nicollette Sheridan.

Noises Off London 2022 cast

Noises Off is set to star Felicity Kendal (The Good Life, Relatively Speaking, Anything Goes, Hay Fever) as Dotty Otley. The show also stars Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders, Friday Night Dinner, Edmond) as Belinda Blair and Matthew Kelly (The Dresser, Waiting For Godot) as Selsdon Mowbray. They will be joined by Alexander Hanson as Lloyd Dallas, Joseph Millson as Garry Lejeune, Sasha Frost as Brooke Ashton, Pepter Lunkuse as Poppy Norton Taylor and Jonathan Coy as Fredrick Fellows.

Noises Off 2022 West End production creative team

Four decades after its premiere Noises Off has been changed and updated several times by its writer Michael Frayn to keep it fresh and engaging for audiences. This innovative new production of Michael Frayn’s classic comedy is directed by Lindsay Posner. Posner’s previous theatre works include his Olivier Award-winning production of Death and the Maiden, as well as God of Carnage, Hay Fever, and Stones in his Pockets. Simon Higlett is the designer, Paul Pyant is the lighting designer and Greg Clarke is the sound designer. Will Stuart is the composer, Ruth Cooper-Brown the movement and fight director and George Jibson is the associate director. Ginny Schiller is the casting director.

The production met much critical acclaim at its opening at the Theatre Royal Bath this autumn before touring going on to tour in Richmond, Brighton and Cambridge. This victorious return of a true British Classic is guaranteed to have long-time fans eager for tickets and also introduce whole new audiences to the wonders of Noises Off.

Noises Off tickets London 2022!

Do not miss this achingly funny comedy as it comes to London’s Phoenix Theatre for 8 weeks only! You won’t want the door to slam shut on tickets for the Noises Off London 2022 transfer so be sure to book now to guarantee you’ve got a seat to see all the action!