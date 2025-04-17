My Master Builder London tickets

Ewan McGregor (Trainspotting, Moulin Rouge, Big Fish) returns to the West End for the first time in seventeen years. The Scottish superstar will lead Lila Raicek’s Ibsen-inspired play, My Master Builder. Playing a strictly limited run at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre, don’t miss your chance to see the Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor live on stage. Book your official tickets today!

About My Master Builder

On the eve of July 4th in the Hamptons, Elena Solness, a publishing magnate, is preparing to throw a party to celebrate her architect husband, Henry Solness, as he unveils his latest masterpiece. Their already vulnerable union is shattered by the unexpected arrival of Mathilde, a former student of Henry’s, with whom he previously shared an intimate connection. As the evening unfolds, each find themselves face to face with a reckoning that indelibly tilts the axis of their lives.

Facts and critical acclaim

Ewan McGregor has been a staple on the big and small screen since 1993. During his three decade long career he has amassed a staggering 52 nominations and 29 wins, including; a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy.

Director, Michael Grandage is the recipient of an Olivier Award, a Tony Award and four WhatsOnStage Awards.

My Master Builder cast

Ewan McGregor

Further casting to be announced.

My Master Builder creatives