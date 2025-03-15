Murder Trial Tonight III The Doorstep Case London tickets

Following a sold-out UK tour, we find Murder Trial Tonight III The Doorstep Case guilty of being criminally good. Playing at Sadler’s Wells for two nights only, book your seat on the jury today.

About Murder Trial Tonight III The Doorstep Case

A thrilling immersive experience that gives you the power to decide how the show ends. The production starts on screen, giving you the background to the true-crime story. Then, the action moves to the stage for a live murder trial, immersing you in a fast-paced courtroom experience.

As members of the jury, you play a crucial role in this thrilling murder mystery. Both the prosecution and defence present their cases, cross-examine witnesses, and at the end of the show, the audience deliberates and delivers their verdict: Guilty or Not Guilty.

At the end of the trial, footage of the murder will be revealed. Question is – did you deliver the right verdict?

Murder Trial Tonight III The Doorstep Cast

Packy Lee

Julian B. Evans

Pippa Moss

Jay Varsani

Ian Houghton

Lauren Moakes

Karren Winchester

Helen Barford

Rebecca Bugeja

Noel White

Greg Patmore

Alex Kapila

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 14+.