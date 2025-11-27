Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B London tickets
You don’t need to be a detective to know that a new play from one of America’s most produced playwrights should be investigated. **Kate Hamill’**s fiercely funny, feminist, reinterpretation of Sherlock Holmes, Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B, plays a strictly limited run at Arcola Theatre. Book your official tickets today.
About Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B
Kate Hamill’s new take on Sherlock Holmes reimagines Holmes and Watson as a fiercely funny, gloriously dysfunctional duo tackling the mysteries of post-pandemic London with razor-sharp wit and unstoppable banter.
Brimming with hijinks, high-stakes sleuthing, and a daring feminist twist, this fast-paced play throws you straight into the chaos of a modern Baker Street like you’ve never seen before.
Perfect for Sherlock Holmes fans, comedy lovers, and anyone who enjoys a clever caper with bite. This is Sherlock — just not as you know her.
It’s worth the applause
- “Sharp, playful, and moves at a rapid-fire pace… hilarious” - Portland Monthly
- “Simultaneously plays homage to and flips on its head the detective story tropes” - BroadwayWorld
- “Witty dialogue, brisk physical comedy, and a female-centered spin on time-honored characters” - ArtsWatch
Please bear in mind
This production is recommended for ages 14+, and features discussions and depictions of violence including murder and suicide involving blood.
Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B cast
- Sherlock Holmes - Lucy Farrett
- Dr. Joan Watson - Simona Brown
- Lestrade / Elliot Monk - Tendai Humphrey Sitima
- Irene Adler / Mrs. Hudson / Mrs. Drebber - Alice Lucy
Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B creatives
- Writer - Kate Hamill
- Director - Sean turner
- Set Designer - Max Dorey
- Costume designer - Sara Perks
- Sound designer - Hattie North
- Lighting designer - David Howe
- Fight director - Marcello Marascalchi