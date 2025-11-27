Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B London tickets

You don’t need to be a detective to know that a new play from one of America’s most produced playwrights should be investigated. **Kate Hamill’**s fiercely funny, feminist, reinterpretation of Sherlock Holmes, Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B, plays a strictly limited run at Arcola Theatre. Book your official tickets today.

About Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B

Kate Hamill’s new take on Sherlock Holmes reimagines Holmes and Watson as a fiercely funny, gloriously dysfunctional duo tackling the mysteries of post-pandemic London with razor-sharp wit and unstoppable banter.

Brimming with hijinks, high-stakes sleuthing, and a daring feminist twist, this fast-paced play throws you straight into the chaos of a modern Baker Street like you’ve never seen before.

Perfect for Sherlock Holmes fans, comedy lovers, and anyone who enjoys a clever caper with bite. This is Sherlock — just not as you know her.

It’s worth the applause

“Sharp, playful, and moves at a rapid-fire pace… hilarious” - Portland Monthly

“Simultaneously plays homage to and flips on its head the detective story tropes” - BroadwayWorld

“Witty dialogue, brisk physical comedy, and a female-centered spin on time-honored characters” - ArtsWatch

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 14+, and features discussions and depictions of violence including murder and suicide involving blood.

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B cast

Sherlock Holmes - Lucy Farrett

- Lucy Farrett Dr. Joan Watson - Simona Brown

- Simona Brown Lestrade / Elliot Monk - Tendai Humphrey Sitima

- Tendai Humphrey Sitima Irene Adler / Mrs. Hudson / Mrs. Drebber - Alice Lucy

