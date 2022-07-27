Menu
    Monster Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    Monster

    This thrilling new play comes to the Park Theatre for a limited premiere

    Important information

    Age restriction

    16+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+.
    Running time
    2h including an interval
    Performance dates
    27 July - 20 August 2022
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: This production has unreserved seating.

    Access
    Captioned performance Wednesday 17 August 2022 at 7.45pm

    Tags:

    PlayDramaContemporaryLimited RunMatinee ShowMatinee ThursdaysMatinee Saturday

