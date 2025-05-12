Millennium Girls London tickets

Playing at Brixton House for a strictly limited run, travel back to the 90s with the world premiere of Sophia Leonie’s debut play, Millennium Girls. Book your official tickets today!

About Millennium Girls

North London. The 90s. The sparkle of the new Millennium is building. For Jessica, everything is changing fast. And some things you don’t talk about. Ever.

Spanning three decades, we join Jessica, Chanel and Latisha as they navigate phone boxes, free yards and first kisses.

Millennium Girls brings together an all-female cast against a musical backdrop of UK Garage and 90s classics.

It’s worth the applause

Jade Lewis directed the smash hit SLEEPOVA at the Bush Theatre, which won an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre. Most recently, Jade directed US playwright Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning play SWEAT at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester.

Sophia Leonie’s short film Love and More Important Things, was selected to premiere at the BUFF

Sophia Leonie’s play 35 was longlisted for the Yard Theatre's First Drafts. A screen adaptation of this play was also longlisted by BBC’s Writers room 2019.

Millennium Girls creatives