Neil Baldwin was destined for wonderful things

Marvellous begins in the 1950's and details the life of Neil Baldwin. Despite the limited opportunities of his surroundings, Neil refuses to make his life anything but a roaring success. On a path that is not so linear; he finds himself hitchhiking across the country, becoming a famous clown, enrolling in Keele University, and subsequently bagging an honorary degree, but the fun doesn’t stop there.

He appears on the Queen’s New Year Honours list, is appointed Stoke City’s legendary Kit Man, and accepts a BAFTA award for a movie inspired by his spectacular experiences.

He becomes a symbol of aspiration to those around him, a local hero who is a reminder that any dream can come true if you believe in yourself.

The cast and creatives of Marvellous

Principal Writer Neil Baldwin is joined by Writer Malcom Clarke and Writer & Director Therresa Heskins. Casting includes Suzanne Ahmet as Suzanne, Charlie Bence as Charlie, Gareth Cassidy as Gareth, Alex Frost as Alex, Mike Hugo as Real Neil, Jerone Marsh-Reid as Jerone and Daniel Murphy as Daniel.

