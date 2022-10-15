Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Offer Marvellous Tickets at the @sohoplace, London

    Marvellous

    Neil Baldwin's epic biopic production Marvellous comes to the new @sohoplace Theatre.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This show is suitable for ages 8+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    15 October – 26 November 2022

    Next Available Performances of Marvellous

    TODAY is 21st September 2022

    October 2022 November 2022

    Tags:

    PlayComedyFamily FriendlyContemporaryLimited RunEducationalMatinee WednesdaysMatinee SaturdayBest family showsNimax Theatres

    We use cookies