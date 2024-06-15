Mario The Maker Magician Tickets

Following a sold-out off-Broadway run in New York City, the innovative and creative performer Mario The Maker Magician is coming to the Underbelly Boulevard for a strictly limited run. Book your tickets now to experience the magic brought to life on stage.

##

About Mario The Maker Magician

This magical and electrifying performance showcases the miraculous talents of the ever-endearing Mario, as he leads you through a romping explosion of energy and belly laughs sprinkled with moments of heart and emotion that will catch you by surprise. Expect robots, magic and slapstick in this mind-blowing theatrical experience.

Not “just a kids’ show,” Mario the Maker Magician is an all-ages theatrical experience… for adults, kids, families… everyone.

Mario has also appeared on Sesame Street, Universal Kids, and live on tour with David Blaine, who calls him “the best kids’ magician in the world!!”

##

Facts and Critical Acclaim