    Boulevard Theatre

    London's newest and most versatile venue open now in Soho

    What's on at Boulevard Theatre

    Boulevard Theatre Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Boulevard Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Boulevard Theatre

    The Boulevard Theatre is located at the north end of Walker's Court. 

    It is advised to use public transportation to get to the Boulevard Theate. The theatre is a short 5 minute walk from Leicester Square (Northern and Piccadilly lines) and Piccadilly Circus (Bakerloo and Piccadilly lines. It is also accessible from Tottenham Court Road (Central and Northern lines) and Oxford Circus ( Bakerloo, Central and Victoria lines) which are each a 10-minute walk from the Theatre. 

    If you wish to drive to the theatre, there is limited on-street parking in the area. The nearest carparks to the Boulevard Theatre are NCP Brewer Street and Q-Park Chinatown.

    Visiting Boulevard Theatre

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 4th March 2024

