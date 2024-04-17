Machinal London Tickets

Following a critically acclaimed sold-out run at Theatre Royal Bath, five-time Olivier Award winning director Richard Jones brings Sophie Treadwell’s extraordinary epic masterpiece to the West End. Don’t miss your chance to see this pulse-pounding play, book your tickets today.

About Machinal London

It was the true crime story that shook a nation. Pushed to breaking point by the relentless machinery of her life, suburban housewife, Ruth Snyder, killed her husband in cold blood. More than 90 years since her brutal crime, Snyder’s actions still fascinate and haunt many, and has inspired numerous iconic works, including 40s classic ‘The Postman Always Rings Twice’, the Guns ‘n’ Roses album Use Your Illusion and Billy Wilder’s 'Double Indemnity'.

Snyder’s captivating story was first brought to light by American journalist Sophie Treadwell. Whilst working as a reporter between the first and second world wars, Treadwell uncovered Snyder’s true motives behind the murder as the convicted killer awaited her fate on death row. Machinal, which was first performed in 1928, was a result of these conversations. Changing the names of those involved, the production follows Helen Jones and her husband, who have a ‘happy marriage’ until she murders him.

‘How can that be? A great sin – a mortal sin – for which I must die and go to hell – but it made me free! One moment I was free!’

Machinal critical acclaim and reviews

Machinal features in Entertainment Weekly’s list of 50 Greatest Plays in the Last 100 Years, has been named one of the 40 Best Plays of All Time in the Independent, and was included in Michael Billington’s list of 101 Greatest Plays Ever Written in the Western Language.

The 1994 National Theatre production took home three Olivier awards, whilst the 2014 Broadway revival received four Tony nominations.

Richard Jones’ production was hailed ‘A masterpiece’ by The Times, and ‘Riveting’ by The Stage, whilst the Daily Mail gushed ‘Rosie Sheehy is mesmerising. AN OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION’

Machinal London Cast

Daniel Abelson

Sam Alexander

Steven Beard

Daniel Bowerbank

Imogen Daines

Buffy Davis

Tim Frances

Carla Harrison-Hodge

Emilio Iannucci

Pierro Niel-Mee

Wendy Nottingham

Further casting to be announced.

Machinal London Creatives

Director - Richard Jones

Set - Hyemi Shin

Movement - Sarah Fahie

Costume - Nicky Gillibrand

Lighting - Adam Silverman

Sound - Benjamin Grant