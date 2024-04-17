Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Machinal Tickets at the Old Vic Theatre, London

    Machinal

    Helen Jones and her husband have a ‘happy marriage’. Until she murders him.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    14+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    11 April 2024 – 1 June 2024
    Access
    Audio Described Performance: 17 May 7.30pm. Captioned performance: 20 May 7.30pm. BSL interpreted performance: 24 May 7.30pm. Relaxed Performance: 18 May 2.30pm (will be audio described, captioned and BSL interpreted).

    Next Available Performances of Machinal

    TODAY is 17th January 2024

    April 2024 May 2024 June 2024

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies