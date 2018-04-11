Long Day’s Journey into Night London Tickets

Eugene O'Neill's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, often hailed as the quintessential American play of the 20th century, is a deep and timely exploration of the tumultuous journey of the Tyrone family. Starting on a seemingly ordinary summer day, the Tyrone's gather for breakfast, oblivious to the impending disaster that will shake their lives forever.

As the events unfold, O'Neill skillfully reflects on his chaotic family dynamics. Long Day's Journey into Night is a fascinating and inspiring story, examining themes of love, animosity, deceit, and addiction while underscoring the delicate nature of familial bonds. It lays bare the haunting failures and fears that torment each Tyrone family member.

This landmark new production comes to Wyndham's Theatre in Spring 2024.

A Masterpiece of Theatre

A play that takes place in four acts, Long Day’s Journey into Night was first published in 1939-1941 and published posthumously in 1956. Considered his greatest work, Long Day’s Journey Into Night first premiered in Sweden in 1956, before opening on Broadway in November 1956 and bagging the Tony Award for Best Play. Since its debut, Long Day’s Journey Into Night tickets have forever been in high demand.

O'Neill won the 1957 Pulitzer Prize for Drama posthumously. The nature of the work is overtly autobiographical. The play is set in a single day, hence the term "long day" in the title refers to this.

Following his recent acclaimed production of Best of Enemies, Jeremy Herrin’s new production will bring into sharp focus the universality of Eugene O’Neill’s beautifully crafted characters and language, to create an unmissable theatrical event. Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actors Brian Cox (Succession) and Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) return to the London stage and will be joined by a star-studded cast. Long Day’s Journey Into Night London tickets give you the chance to see one of the finest theatrical works of all time, led by some of the greatest actors of our generation.

Did You Know

Long Days Journey into Night is O’Neill’s most autobiographical play. It was so deeply personal to him that he requested that it should not be produced until twenty-five years after his death.

The cottage of the O’Neill family was replicated to appear in the play.

The actual family cottage of O’Neill, today owned and operated by the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, is made up as it appears in the play.

The ages in the play were all the actual ages of the O'Neill family in August 1912.

The play has had over 25 productions worldwide.

The play was made into a 1962 film starring Katharine Hepburn as Mary, Ralph Richardson as James, Jason Robards as Jamie, Dean Stockwell as Edmund, and Jeanne Barr as Cathleen.

Hepburn's performance later awarded her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Please Bear In Mind

Long Days Journey Into Night in London is recommended for ages 12+. Everyone, regardless of age, must have their own ticket to enter the theatre. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable break but we cannot guarantee admittance into the performance.

Long Days Journey Into Night London Cast

Main Cast

James Tyrone - Brian Cox (Succession)

Mary Tyrone - Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Edmund - Alex Lawther (The End of the F***ing World, Black Mirror)

James Jr - Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Cathleen - Louisa Harland (Derry Girls)

Long Day’s Journey Into Night London Creatives

Main Creatives