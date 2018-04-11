Menu
    Long Day’s Journey Into Night Tickets at the Wyndham's Theatre, London

    Long Day’s Journey Into Night

    Brian Cox and Patricia Clarkson star in Eugene O’Neill’s prize-winning masterpiece!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    To be confirmed
    Performance dates
    19 March - 8 June 2024
    Access
    CAPTIONED PERFORMANCE: 7 May 2024 at 7:00pm. AUDIO DESCRIBED PERFORMANCE: 14 May 2024 at 7:00pm.

    Long Day’s Journey Into Night Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (148 customer reviews)

    Gillian Maslen

    11 April 18

    Thoroughly enjoyed play. Unfortunately my friend was to come at last minute for health reasons, and I was unable to return spare ticket. £120 was lost and wasted.

    Kimmie

    9 April 18

    Excellent performances by Jeremy Irons and Lesley Manville. Lesley was superb as the addicted, agitated and nervous wife. Would recommend, hope she wins a BAFTA!

