After several sell-out critically acclaimed runs, Liz Kingsman’s One Woman Show is heading to the Ambassadors Theatre London, for a six-week season. The one-woman comedy spectacle has already earned itself multiple 5-star reviews from various publications. To see Kingsman’s belly-clutching take on the one-person genre, book your tickets for Liz Kingsman: One Woman Show today!

About Liz Kingsman: One Woman Show

The Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated production sees Liz Kingsman take the stage by storm in a bonkers yet ingenious parody of the one-person show genre. This innovative narrative takes absolutely nothing seriously. One Woman Show is boldly centred around the occasional egotism that one may see in solo performances, as Kingsman presents what is essentially a caricature version of herself. Its satirical nature, tied together by moments of uncontrollable laughter, pose questions on the portrayal of women on stage.

About Liz Kingsman

Liz Kingsman is no stranger to comedy, having been one-third of the polished and critically-lauded comedy sketch trio Massive Dad. When it comes to One Woman Show, it seems that Kingsman never had any intention to create the show, but rather, it was born from procrastination itself - making it all the more exciting and unpredictable.

Kingsman is an avid actor and writer. Her present endeavours include acting in the second season of the French political satire Parlement on France 2, and Down From London, which she co-created and wrote. Previous acting credits include ITV2* sitcom Timewasters, Bordeline on Netflix, and Channel 4 comedies Ballot Monkeys *and Power Monkeys. She has won the Times Breakthrough Award and was named in The Evening Standard and The Observer’s Faces to Watch in 2022.

