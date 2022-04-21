Menu
    Life of Pi Tickets at the Wyndham's Theatre, London

    Life of Pi

    All new stage adaptation Life of Pi has set sail!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    3+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 8+. Under 3s will not be admitted. Please note all persons under 16 must be sat with an adult.
    Running time
    2hr 5min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    15 November 2021 - 4 September 2022
    Content
    The performance includes strobe lighting and use of haze.
    Special notice

    Everyone, regardless of age, must have their own ticket to enter the theatre. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable break in the performance. You may not bring food or drink purchased elsewhere.

    AS PART OF THE COVID MEASURES YOU WILL RECIEVE AN EMAIL FROM THE THEATRE 24 HOURS AS PART OF THE COVID MEASURES YOU WILL RECIEVE AN EMAIL FROM THE THEATRE 24 HOURS BEFORE THE PERFORMANCE WITH COVID INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS DIRECTLY PERTAINING TO YOUR VISIT

    As a courtesy to each other and to help us provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for everyone, please:

    • If you are feeling unwell we'll do everything we can to exchange your tickets 48 hours prior to your current booking.
    • Be mindful of others and their space, where possible, particularly when moving around the theatre.
    • Remember the government continues to advise the wearing of face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces, especially where you come into contact with people you do not usually meet.
    • Use the hand-sanitiser available at the theatre.
    • Only bring one small bag that can be stored under your seat.
    • Bring a contactless payment card, as our theatres are cashless. For everyone's safety and security, we:
    • Deliver an enhanced level of cleaning throughout our theatres.
    • Provide 100% fresh air through our ventilation system.
    • Carry out contact-free security checks.

