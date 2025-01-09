Kyoto London tickets

The ‘tense and gripping’ (Guardian) political thriller makes its West End transfer following a critically acclaimed run in Stratford-upon-Avon. Playing a strictly limited 16 week season @sohoplace, book your official tickets today!

About Kyoto

Welcome to the Kyoto Conference Centre, 11 December 1997. The nations of the world are in deadlock and 11 hours have passed since the UN’s landmark climate conference should have ended. Time is running out and agreement feels a world away. The greatest obstacle: American oil lobbyist and master strategist, Don Pearlman...

Featuring a ‘barnstorming performance’ (Financial Times) from Stephen Kunken (The Handmaid’s Tale), Kyoto sees Olivier award-winning directors Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin (Stranger Things: The First Shadow) reunite with Good Chance's Artistic Directors and playwrights Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson (The Jungle), for this sharp, searing and darkly comic story of the moment all nations tried to set aside their differences for the sake of the planet.

The compelling play seats you at the heart of the action, and shows that even in a climate of rapidly rising temperatures, the impossible really can become possible. Be part of that moment with our limited ‘In conference’ seats which give audience members the chance to be one of the delegates in the play.

It’s worth the applause!

“Sheer theatrical magic…Truly remarkable” - WhatsOnStage

“Breakneck pacing and vivid performances” - The Stage

“Rich and vital” - The I

Director Stephen Daldry is the recipient of two BAFTAs, two Emmys, three Tonys and an Olivier Award.

Playwrights Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson won the South Bank Sky Arts Award for Theatre, BroadwayWorld UK Award for Best New Production of a Play and an Obie Award for The Jungle.

Kyoto Cast

Shirley - Jenna Augen

- Jenna Augen Secretariat - Olivia Barrowclough

- Olivia Barrowclough Raul Estrada-Oyuela - Jorge Bosch

- Jorge Bosch USA - Nancy Crane

- Nancy Crane AOSIS/Kiribati - Andrea Gatchalian

- Andrea Gatchalian Japan/Ohki - Togo Igawa

- Togo Igawa Dom Pearlman - Stephen Kunken

- Stephen Kunken China/Zhong - Kwong Loke

- Kwong Loke Bolin/Santer/Al Gore - Dale Rapley

- Dale Rapley Saudi Arabia/Al Sabban - Raad Rawi

- Raad Rawi UK/Prescott/Houghton - Ferdy Roberts

Kyoto Creatives