KENREX Tickets

Secure your KENREX tickets and experience the gripping true story of Skidmore, Missouri. This bold theatrical event blends true crime and Western drama with a live Americana soundtrack. From Olivier-nominated creators of Cruise, KENREX has wowed audiences with spell-binding performances, including Jack Holden’s standout role. Don’t miss this critically acclaimed show, direct from Sheffield Theatres and the Southwark Playhouse, that grips like your favourite true crime box set. Book your KENREX London tickets today.

About KENREX

KENREX tells the unbelievable story of Ken Rex McElroy, a small-town tyrant whose decade-long reign of terror goes unchecked. When he shoots a respected local, the community takes justice into their own hands. Part true crime, part Western, the play features a foot-stomping live Americana soundtrack and a gripping narrative. With stunning performances and intense storytelling, KENREX is a theatrical event you cannot afford to miss.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

★★★★★ 5-star reviews from The Telegraph and WhatsOnStage.

Jack Holden praised as “astonishing” in The Guardian.

Direct from Sheffield Theatres, combining true crime tension with Western flair.

KENREX Creatives

Writers: Jack Holden and Ed Stambollouian

Jack Holden and Ed Stambollouian Composer: John Patrick Elliott

John Patrick Elliott Director: Ed Stambollouian

Ed Stambollouian **Set and Costume Designer: **Anisha Fields

**Lighting and Video Designer: **Joshua Pharo

KENREX Cast

Performer : Jack Holden

: Jack Holden On-Stage Musician: John Patrick Elliott

Please Bear in Mind

This production contains haze, flashing lights, strobe lighting, loud noises, gunshot sound effects, depiction of physical violence and death, strong language, and references to grooming, rape, sexual and physical abuse.