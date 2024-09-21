Juno and the Paycock London tickets

Starring Tony nominee J. Smith-Cameron and Oscar winner Mark Rylance, Seán O’Casey’s timeless masterpiece makes its highly anticipated return to the capital in this thrilling new adaptation. Playing a strictly limited 9-week run at the Gielgud Theatre, book your official tickets today.

What is Juno and the Paycock about?

Poetic, poignant, and hilarious, Juno and the Paycock is a big-hearted, black-humoured, tragi-comic triumph that reflects on a mother’s resilience in the midst of life’s most trying moments.

Dublin, 1922, the Irish Civil War is tearing the nation apart. In the cauldron of the family’s tiny tenement flat, Juno Boyle, a beleaguered matriarch whose sharp wit is a survival tool, struggles to make ends meet and keep the family together. Her husband, ‘Captain’ Jack Boyle, fancies himself a ship’s commander but sails no further than the pub. When providence comes knocking with news of a great inheritance, could the family’s troubles finally fade away?

Facts and critical acclaim

Seán O’Casey won Britain's oldest literary award, the Hawthornden Prize, for Juno and the Paycock. The play is often cited as and ‘Irish Masterpiece’.

Mark Rylance is the recipient of an Oscar, two Tony Awards, and three Olivier’s. He was knighted for his services to theatre in 2017.

J. Smith-Cameron received two Screen Actors Guild Awards for her performance in Succession. She is also the recipient of two Obie Awards for her off-Broadway roles.

Juno and the Paycock cast

Main cast

Juno Boyle - J. Smith-Cameron

‘Captain’ Jack Boyle - Mark Rylance

Further casting to be announced.

Juno and the Paycock creatives

Main creatives